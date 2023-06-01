Select Page

2023 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum award nominations now open

Posted by | Jun 5, 2023 |

Nominations for the 2023 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards are now open as of Monday.

The awards recognise, honour, and celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa, across various industry sectors, for their contribution to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and development.

The Forum in an announcement on Monday said the nominees should be both emerging and established female entrepreneurs and founders who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership, inspiration, and success in their business in line with AWIEF’s core areas of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and socio-economic development.

The awards cover eight categories which are the Young Entrepreneur Award, Tech Entrepreneur Award, Agri Entrepreneur Award, Creative Industry Award, Empowerment Award, Energy Entrepreneur Award Social Entrepreneur Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Forum in the announcement said, nominations for the awards will close on 17 July and candidates can either self-nominate themselves or be nominated by anybody else.

“Entries will be judged by an esteemed panel of business leaders and professionals and the winners will be announced at a special ceremony and gall dinner in Kigali, Rwanda, during the AWIEF 2023 Conference which will take place on 9 to 10 November,” they added.

People who want to nominate someone for an award should visit https://apo-opa.info/3Na2v1A and register the profile of the person by clicking on submit an entry and filling in the nomination form and submit.

 

