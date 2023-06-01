Select Page

Valuable children to keep snug as Windhoek Mayoral Trust donates winter school jerseys

The Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust donated 500 winter school jerseys valued at N$50,000 to vulnerable learners from various primary schools in Windhoek.

A further N$3500 was donated towards sports gear to Tumella Athletics Club and study grants worth N$90,000 to university students.

City of Windhoek Mayor, Joseph Uapingene said it is important to assist the needy learners who lack the necessities to stay warm at school during the cold winter.

“We believe that these jerseys will serve as a shield against the biting cold winter, offer comfort and protection, and enable all our learners to concentrate on their school work without the burden of harsh weather conditions,” he added.

He further stated that although the key mandate of the city is to provide municipal services, it is imperative to recognize the harsh realities and social welfare challenges facing the city’s residents, especially the unemployed and those living under impoverished conditions in the informal settlement.

The donations will benefit learners from Tobias Hainyeko, Otjomuise, Baumgartsbrunn, Namibia, Khomasdal, Dordabis, and Havana Primary Schools.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

