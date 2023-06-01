Select Page

Welwitchia Health Training Centre beefs up executive team with new appointments

Jun 2, 2023

Welwitchia Health Training Centre has appointed Prof Marius Hedimbi as the Deputy Rector of Academic and Research; and Mr Edward Kafita as the Chief Executive of Welwitchia Integrated Services with effect from 01 June.

Prof Hedimbi has over 15 years of experience in higher education, where he held various academic ranks: Lecturer, Senior lecturer, associate professor, and full professor.

Furthermore, he served in numerous administrative capacities such as Director at the Graduate School of Business (IUM); Coordinator: The School of Postgraduate Studies (IUM); Director at: Centre for Postgraduate Studies (UNAM); Vice-Chairperson: Africa Inter-professional Education Network (AfrIPEN); Vice-Chairperson: National Student Research Symposium (NSRS); Coordinator: Consortium of New Medical Schools in Southern Africa (CONSAMS).

Kafita has over 20 years of experience in the higher education environment at UNAM and abroad. He has extensive exposure to stakeholder relationship management at national and international levels and participated in countless internationally aligned collaborations, and commercialization programmes. Moreover, he has more than ten 10 years of experience in risk, corporate governance, and compliance and served on various boards in both private and public sectors.

The appointment of the two executive members is crucial to the growth of Welwitchia Health Training Centre. WHTC is undergoing a transitional phase for educational service delivery improvement and business development. With their combined experience, Prof Hedimbi and Kafita will play a vital role in this process.

The Rector, Dr. Andreas Mwoombola stated, “The two strategic appointments come at a time when WHTC is striving to break barriers in the higher education environment as the institution is diversifying its programmes and service offerings.”

Left, Prof Marius Hedimbi, Deputy Rector of Academic and Research, and Right, Mr Edward Kafita, Chief Executive of Welwitchia Integrated Services

 

