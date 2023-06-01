Table-top emergency drill conducted at Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) this week announced the completion of the table-top emergency drill at Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport at Ondangwa.

Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport has an approved Aerodrome Emergency Management System (AEMS), developed in line with the requirements of Namibia Civil Aviation Regulations (NAMCARs). It contains the requirements related to the training of the participants of the Aerodrome Emergency Management System, its testing, and review to ensure it remains effective.

According to the Airports Company, on Tuesday, 35 representatives of stakeholders and agencies converged at the Ya Toivo Airport to conduct a tabletop emergency exercise, whose objectives are to: reconfirm the call-out procedure for the respective emergency codes; establish the accuracy of the contact details provided (telephone numbers, speed dials, and radio frequencies); establish if there is any change in personnel (contact persons for the responding agencies; establish whether the responding agencies have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities during an aircraft emergency.

Participants left with a solid understanding of their responsibilities and what resources they would bring to a real incident.

“We must be ready for these eventualities and this exercise was relevant for us to see how ready we are. We are planning a full-scale emergency drill where an incident will be simulated. We are grateful for the cooperation in this regard” says Ya Toivo Airport Manager Erastus Shoombe.

Meanwhile, stakeholders who participated in the table-top emergency drill at Ya Toivo Airport were: NAC, Oshana Regional Council Disaster and Risk Management, Fly Namibia, Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, Metrological Office, Namibia Protection Services, Ondangwa Town Council, NAMRA, Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Directorate of Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, Namibia Defence Force, Oshakati Town Council, Ongwediva Town Council and hospitals within Oshana Region.