Call for applications: 2023 Sanlam Bridge Programme now open

Sanlam Namibia in close collaboration with the Namibia Investment Promotion & Development Board (NIPDB) is calling for young aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas to apply for the 2023 Sanlam Bridge Programme, a launchpad for future business leaders.

This programme is intended for future entrepreneurs who either already have a registered business not older than one year or have a feasible business idea but lack the financial resources they require to grow their business or turn their ideas into reality.

Funded by Sanlam and facilitated by NIPDB, the Sanlam Bridge aims to empower young citizens with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skills to run their businesses and receive the essential seed capital to get them started.

Additional to initially funding the projects and providing mentorship and coaching, Sanlam Bridge is now providing a platform that aims at bridging the gap between businesses/MSMEs and financial institutions like banks, and equity funders, thus making them more attractive for future funding, according to Sanlam.

The Sanlam Bridge Programme also creates opportunities for youth-led businesses to promote business innovation and help diversify the Namibian economy. Further, it creates employment opportunities as the idea is about giving a chance to young people to produce and generate their income. The programme is open to young Namibians aged between 18 and 35 years of age.

“For the past few years, we’ve seen a wide variety of businesses coming up due to this programme. Many of these have gone on to grow, creating employment for other Namibians. As Sanlam, we are once again excited to be able to offer young Namibians the opportunity to turn their business dreams into reality through the Sanlam Bridge”. Prinzonsky added that to ensure more Namibians benefit from the programme, the team will select the top 10 candidates who will participate in a pitch opportunity facilitated by NIPDB,” said Laurencia Prinzonsky, Sanlam’s Marketing and Communications Manager.

She also emphasized that the NIPDB will be responsible for coordinating the pitch competition, including pitch training and developing the evaluation criteria. “We urge all young Namibians from all around the country to apply,” she added.

According to her, Sanlam annually selects five businesses from across the country, from different industries each receiving N$50,000 in seed capital coupled with training and mentorship. “All 5 businesses will automatically benefit from the following NIPDB MSME incentives: branding masterclasses, financial symposiums, digital boot camps, business support weeks, and the Start Improve Your Business Training Programme,” she said.

Subsequently, the top five winners will be selected and continue the programme, which will see them receive N$50 000 seed capital coupled with training and mentorship. An overall winner will be announced towards the end of the year to receive an additional N$50,000.

Moreover, interested hopefuls who meet the requirements are encouraged to enter their information at: https://forms.gle/UzQ2EzF2W7A7Sio58. Applicants must be willing to participate in the programme facilitated by NIPDB for 6 months. For additional information, interested applicants can contact Laurencia at 061 294 7528 or Maria at 0833338600 or email at [email protected]. The call for applications closes on Monday, 19 June 2023 at midnight.