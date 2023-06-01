Kayova Village food poisoning incident claims 16 – PM conveys condolence

The death toll in a food poisoning incident that occurred in the Kayova Village in the Kavango East on Thursday rose to 16 from the 9 reported on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, acting regional health director, Woita Kapumburu in a statement.

The total number of people involved was also revised from the initial 18 people to 24, with the youngest being a 1-year-old and the oldest 33 years old.

The household is said to have consumed a poisonous/toxic porridge made with pearl millet mahangu flour and an added dried and pounded fermented sediment from home-made beverage/beer, locally known as ‘mundevere’, on 27 May and later presented with signs of food poisoning involving, vomiting brownish gastric content, convulsions, recurring hypoglycemia (Low blood sugar), loss of consciousness, coma, and restlessness.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Friday meanwhile extended sincere condolences to Mr. Godfried Shishugho Kangungu’s family on this tragic loss.

“It is with great sorrow that we have learned about the loss of members of the Kangungu family,

who untimely lost their lives in what has been reported to be a food poisoning incident,” she said, adding that “we pray for the recovery of those who are hospitalized”.