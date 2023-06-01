Select Page

Autohaus Windhoek shines at Grand Prix Awards

Posted by | Jun 1, 2023 |

Autohaus Windhoek shines at Grand Prix Awards

Autohaus Windhoek’s Gert Du Preez won the Dealer of the Year 2022 at The Grand Prix Awards, hosted by Volkswagen South Africa recently, the local dealer announced this week.

The local dealer in a statement said they are thrilled to be honoured with the prestigious Grand Prix award in Category B, which recognises Volkswagen dealerships across South Africa, including Namibia.

“We are truly grateful for this recognition and would like to express our sincere gratitude to our valued customers for their continued support. We remain committed to providing exceptional services and delivering the highest standards of excellence,” they added.

Autohaus Windhoek explained that the awards recognised top dealerships, motor groups, and individuals for their achievements during 2022.

“They celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of dealerships that have propelled growth and created opportunities throughout 2022,” they explained.

This year’s glamorous event showcased over 80 awards across 18 different categories, showcasing excellence in the automotive industry.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NDF officers travel all the way from Okahandja to Karasburg for training by NDF

NDF officers travel all the way from Okahandja to Karasburg for training by NDF

1 November 2019

Du Toit to head AgriBank as interim Chief Executive

Du Toit to head AgriBank as interim Chief Executive

3 August 2021

Golden Egg project brings financial support to entrepreneurs in Erongo

Golden Egg project brings financial support to entrepreneurs in Erongo

25 April 2023

Telecom Namibia employees receive 4% wage increment

Telecom Namibia employees receive 4% wage increment

22 October 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<