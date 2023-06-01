Autohaus Windhoek shines at Grand Prix Awards

Autohaus Windhoek’s Gert Du Preez won the Dealer of the Year 2022 at The Grand Prix Awards, hosted by Volkswagen South Africa recently, the local dealer announced this week.

The local dealer in a statement said they are thrilled to be honoured with the prestigious Grand Prix award in Category B, which recognises Volkswagen dealerships across South Africa, including Namibia.

“We are truly grateful for this recognition and would like to express our sincere gratitude to our valued customers for their continued support. We remain committed to providing exceptional services and delivering the highest standards of excellence,” they added.

Autohaus Windhoek explained that the awards recognised top dealerships, motor groups, and individuals for their achievements during 2022.

“They celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of dealerships that have propelled growth and created opportunities throughout 2022,” they explained.

This year’s glamorous event showcased over 80 awards across 18 different categories, showcasing excellence in the automotive industry.