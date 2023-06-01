GIPF expands footprint, opens new satellite office in Mariental

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week opened a new satellite office in Mariental after a public outcry for more accessible services in the Hardap region.

The new satellite office is well-resourced to offer services such as pension enquiries, advice, biometric registration and verification, benefits and income statements, and submission of supporting documents.

The Chairperson of the GIPF Board of Trustees, Nilian Mulemi, during an address on behalf of the GIPF Board, said the occasion marked a significant milestone that their members in the Hardap region will have direct and personal access to GIPF services.

“The GIPF Mariental satellite office will be known as a one-stop GIPF office that strives to ensure excellent quality services to all its resident members through offering guaranteed pension benefits, paid timeously and accurately,” Mulemi said, adding the move was purely driven by their newly launched strategic plan for the period 2023-2026.

He emphasized their aim to close the gap with the provision of their services and to avail GIPF’s physical presence not only for members residing in Mariental but those in surrounding areas.

Furthermore, Mulemi shared that the Fund is currently evaluating additional investment opportunities in the energy sector totaling N$175 million.

“This evaluation process is scheduled to conclude in 12 months. If the results are favourable, the said N$175 million will be an additional investment in the region to the N$177 million previously alluded to that contributed to the Rehoboth shopping center, the solar rooftop at the Rehoboth shopping center, land servicing and housing developments,” the Chairperson of the GIPF Board of Trustees noted.

Meanwhile, Mariental mayor Cherien Kock emphasized the importance of the Fund’s extensive member outreach programmes nationwide, commending its efforts and commitment to bringing quality service closer to its members.

“I pledge that my office will always be available to assist GIPF and let us create a lasting relationship that will help us forge new routes ahead in our efforts to bring development to our Region,” she said.

In his remarks at the official opening, Hardap Governor Salomon April said his region braced itself to be engaged as a key partner in the Fund’s unlisted investment space.

“I would like GIPF to join us in efforts to address unemployment amongst our young people by prioritizing our local inhabitants for temporary and permanent employment when implementing investment projects,” he affirmed.

He further urged GIPF members residing in his region to ensure they are enrolled and verified on the Fund’s new biometric system.

“We have to seize this opportunity and ensure that GIPF members in the Hardap region utilize this office to the maximum. As members, you can only optimize your benefits and get efficient service when your documentation and data on the GIPF system is current and up to date,” April said.