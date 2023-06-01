Steytler bags Development Bank’s top post

Dr. John Steytler has been appointed the incoming Chief Executive (CEO) with effect from 1 September, for 5 years, the Board of the Development Bank of Namibia announced on Wednesday.

Steytler, a trained economist, emerged successful after a protracted independent recruitment process.

The Board Chairperson, Sarel Van Zyl in a statement, expressed confidence and support to the incoming Chief Executive and wished him well as he comes to champion the strategic direction of the Bank with the help of DBN’s seasoned executives.

“I expect Dr. Steytler and his executive team to play a significant role in the recovery and future development of the Namibian Economy and its people,” said Sarel.

Steytler is currently the GIZ Namibia Project Leader of the Sustainable Development Goals Initiative.

Before that, he was the Economic Advisor to the Namibian President. Steytler also established Namibia’s first National Statistics Office and served for 4 years as the founding Statistician General at the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA). Steytler has a wealth of domestic and international experience in the public and private sectors with a special focus on macroeconomics and international economics.

As Head of Research and Chief Economist at the Bank of Namibia, Steytler pioneered the formalization of Namibia’s Monetary Policy Framework and oversaw several important research papers with significant impact on the Namibian Financial system, such as optimal utilization of Namibia’s large contractual savings pool for local economic development and the development of the Namibia Financial Sector Charter.

According to DBN, he thus has a deep understanding of the socio-economic development trajectory of Namibia, including the associated challenges and opportunities.