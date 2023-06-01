Former Debmarine Namibia honcho appointed NAMCOR Board Director

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) this week announced Otto Nakasole Shikongo as a director of its Board of Directors, effective 1 June.

Before joining the NAMCOR Board, Shikongo served as the CEO of the largest marine diamond mining company in Namibia, where he played a pivotal role in the organisation’s success.

His journey in the mining industry began in 1988 when he held numerous engineering-related positions both in Namibia and Botswana.

According to NAMCOR, Shikongo’s remarkable achievements extend beyond his executive role, his proven leadership abilities and industry insights have earned him the respect of peers and colleagues alike.

A registered Professional Engineer in Namibia and South Africa, Shikongo’s educational background is equally impressive. He holds a Master of Engineering degree (mechanical) from the University of Southampton – UK (1988), with merit.

He further expanded his skill set by completing a Senior Management Development Programme with the University of Stellenbosch Business School in South Africa in 1996, an Executive Development Programme with Ashridge in 1999, and a Senior Executive Programme with the London Business School in October 2006.

NAMCOR meanwhile is of the view that with his wealth of experience and exceptional leadership credentials, he is set to bring invaluable expertise to further enhance the company’s strategic objectives.