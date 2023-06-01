Corporate partnership empowers youth through sport and life skills training

Employee benefits group Alexforbes has partnered with Namibia’s Technical Basketball Academy (TBA) to empower young individuals by supporting their growth through sports and life skills training.

The TBA is making waves on the outskirts of Windhoek North, Namibia, with its after-school sports

programme.

Founded in 2015 by Titus Mwahafa, the academy has become a beacon of hope for students aged 7 to 19. With a strong focus on basketball and life skills training, the TBA aims to empower African youth and shape them into responsible citizens.

With a rich history dating back to 1935, Alexforbes is a trusted name in the Namibian financial services industry, known for delivering insightful advice and impacting people’s lives.

“The academy aligns with Alexforbes’ core values of connecting with clients and delivering solutions that have a meaningful impact on people’s lives,” said Alexforbes Marketing Manager, Mr. Maphosa.

“This case falls in line with our purpose. As Alexforbes, we have shifted towards connecting with our clients, pioneering insights to deliver advice and solutions that impact people’s lives.”

By partnering with Alexforbes, the TBA is making a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes.

The TBA officially opened its doors in February 2015 and has grown from an initial intake of 30 students to a diverse membership of 120 athletes from across Africa. This remarkable growth has solidified the TBA’s position as one of the largest and most influential sports academies.

The TBA goes beyond basketball training, offering a range of programmes designed to enhance the overall development of its student-athletes. Alongside basketball coaching, the academy provides a “let’s study” programme, entrepreneurial leadership training, leadership talk series, mindset and fitness programmes, as well as media and fitness programmes.

By offering this holistic approach, the TBA ensures that its athletes receive a well-rounded education and valuable life skills that will serve them beyond the basketball court.

Meanwhile accoding to Maphosa, the TBA and its partnership with Alexforbes reflect a shared commitment to investing in the future.

Both organisations understand the importance of empowering young individuals and equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in their personal and professional lives. By supporting the TBA, Alexforbes is actively contributing towards changing the lives of children and shaping a brighter future for the youth of Namibia and beyond, he said.