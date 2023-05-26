Select Page

June petrol prices to remain unchanged, diesel prices decrease slightly

Petrol prices for June will remain unchanged, while diesel prices for 50ppm will decrease by 80 cents per litre and diesel prices for 10ppm will decrease by 60 cents per litre, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced on Tuesday.

The Petrol prices for Walvis Bay will thus remain N$19.78/litre, while diesel 50ppm will become N$19.05, while diesel 10ppm will become N19.25 effective 7 June, the ministry said in the latest fuel review.

According to the Ministry, the road user charges for road maintenance and construction of new roads meanwhile will be increased by 30 cents per litre from 148 cents per litre to 178 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the ministry remains hopeful that the market will continue to be favourable, especially for net fuel-importing countries resulting in consumers paying less for fuel products at the pumps.

 

