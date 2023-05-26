NBC and Trustco ink agreement to foster positive change, empower local talents

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) this week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Trustco Group Holdings in Windhoek. The agreement aims to harness the power of media to foster positive change, empower local talents, and promote meaningful dialogue.

Signing this MoU comes as part of NBC’s ongoing commitment and efforts to forge strong partnerships with key players in fields related, but not limited, to media, information and communication technology, public relations, and marketing and archives, creating long-term sustainable growth for all stakeholders.

Following the signing ceremony, the two parties jointly agreed to execute the following upon the signing of the MoU, pillars of media training, local content development, marketing and branding enhancement, educational awareness on developmental and economic issues, and a Miss Namibia media partnership.

NBC Director General, Stanley Similo, said that the parties recognize the importance of cooperation to promote and develop areas of mutual interest.

“It is against this background that NBC and Trustco enter into this mutually beneficial agreement with the desire to establish a formal basis for cooperation in content development and sharing, brand enhancement, and news stories exchange,” he commented.

Meanwhile, Trustco Deputy Chief Executive, Quinton Z Van Rooyen, said that their organization is a diversified investment group with a culture of creating long-term sustainable growth for all stakeholders and has done so for the past 30 years.

“At Trustco, we view cyclical setbacks and the need for constant adaptation and improvement in our operating environments as catalysts that drive our success, Van Rooyen said, adding that through this partnership, they aim to harness the power of media to foster positive change, empower local talents, and promote meaningful dialogue on important societal and economic issues.

“Together, we will shape a future where knowledge, creativity, and responsible media, in driving progress and inspire our nation. We are truly honored to embark on this transformative venture and look forward to the positive impact we will create together,” he added.