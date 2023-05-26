Select Page

OYO initiative to ensure that deaf children have access to arts education

May 30, 2023

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) will be hosting the ‘Hear me’ event on 1 June at the National Institute for Special Education (NISE), a school for the hearing impaired.

Director of OYO, Philippe Talavera in a statement said through the project they aim to ensure that deaf children have access to arts education.

“The children have already embarked on a series of dance training and prepared a short performance on bullying, they also contributed to the creation of an 8 pages comic book ‘Peace Girls’ to show that deaf children can be heroes too,” he added.

According to Talavera the children also contributed to the design of a poster and T-shirts with educational messages.

“This year, the project is being done with the support from the Embassy of Bulgaria, based in South Africa, and we have invited the Minster of Education, Arts, and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, to officially officiate at the event,” he said.

OYO is a Namibian NGO aiming at creating social awareness using the arts.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

