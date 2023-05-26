U19 World Cup Qualifier Cricket squad revealed

The Under 19 men’s cricket team to represent the country at the Regional World Cup Qualifiers in Tanzania from 21 to 31 July was announced on Monday by Cricket Namibia.

The 14-man team includes; Alexander Volschenk (captain); Gerhard Janse van Rensburg (vice-captain); Adriaan Louw; Faf Du Plessis; Franko Bergh; Hanro Badenhorst; Hansie De Villiers; Jack Brassel; Junior Kariata; JW Visagie; Peter Daniel Blignaut; Ryan Moffet; Woutie Niehaus and Zacheo Jansen van Vuuren.

According to Cricket Namibia, the players were selected after a period of intense training, monitoring, and tracking by the selectors. The selection process started in August 2022 and included various tournaments, tours, trial weekends, and camps.

“The squad boasts good experience, with some members having participated in the previous U19 World Cup qualifiers. The team has a variety of skill sets available to call on, which should provide us the opportunity to be adaptable and flexible,” said Cricket Namibia’s newly appointed High-Performance Manager and U19 Coach, Oscar Nauhaus.

According to Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller, they believe that they have the right talent to deliver during the event.

The U19 Eagles will be competing against Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda, and the host, Tanzania.

Meanwhile, 16 teams will be competing at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Sri Lanka in 2024. The six participating teams at the Africa Regional Qualifiers are vying for a spot in the World Cup, joining the 11 Full Member cricket nations that have automatically qualified for the event.