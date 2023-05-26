Unlocking Africa’s economic potential through quality infrastructure

By Adolf Kaure.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Maureen Hinda-Mbuende is of the opinion that Africa’s long-term economic potential is centred around the quality of its infrastructure.

The Deputy Minister spoke at the presidential handover of the Africa Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA), which took place in Swakopmund last week.

“Infrastructure development is a key enabler to unlock development in local and regional jurisdictions in Namibia and the rest of Africa,” said Hinda-Mbuende.

Infrastructure development is one of the key pillars of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II. The prioritising of infrastructure projects has elevated Namibia as a regional leader with its quality road network, both gravel and allweather.

“It gives me great joy to note that Namibian roads are recognized as among the best in Africa in terms of quality and connectivity, which I believe we still have room for improvement.”

“This recognition has come through sharing best practices in road planning and funding, which is an attribution that should continue to be shared across the African continent.”

“The African continent bears a lot of potential, ranging from mining, oil and gas, to renewable energy, agriculture and fishing. Most important of all, the continent is blessed with a large youth population. These attributes will make our continent the economic pillar of the future,” said the Deputy Minister.

Namibia has allocated N$4.2 billion in the 2023/24 financial year. Additionally an amount of N$13.1 billion over Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) has been allocated for the requisite infrastructure to realise our development agenda. Transportation received a total of N$2.9 billion and over the MTEF, N$9 billion.

This allocation is primarily for the completion of ongoing road construction projects with contractual awards.

These include the finalization of the Windhoek to Okahandja dual carriageway, the finalization of Phase II of the Swakopmund – Henties Bay – Uis – Kamanjab road, the completion of Phase I of the Windhoek – Hosea Kutako Airport road and the retention for the upgrades to the Walvis Bay – Kranzberg railway line.

In addition, an allocation of N$100 million has been made for the expansion of the apron at the Hosea Kutako International Airport over two years.

The transport allocation is further supported by N$1.5 billion from the Road Fund Administration to cater for, among others, road maintenance, and rehabilitation of urban roads in the country.

The Association of ARMFA contributes to African development through its mandate of sharing best practices in road planning, construction and maintenance across national road funds.

Participants of the ARMFA presidential handover in Swakopmund.