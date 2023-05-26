Ban on poultry imports from Spain lifted

The ban on the importation and in-transit movement of live poultry, birds, raw/uncooked poultry products, live ostriches and raw ostrich products from Spain has been lifted.

The import ban of poultry and poultry products from Spain was imposed as a result of the outbreak of HPAI in Spain on 14 December 2022.

According to Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Albertina Shilongo in a statement released last week, Spain has regained its Highly Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI) disease freedom status as of 11 March, by Chapter 10.4 of World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH/OIE).

“Hence, only birds and poultry which were hatched on or after 14 April and poultry meat and meat products derived from poultry which was hatched on or after 14 April will be allowed entry into Namibia for the Namibian market or conveyance purposes,” she added.