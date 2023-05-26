Regional capacity development workshop set to strengthen capacities of policymakers and diaspora focal points

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), with the support of the Southern Africa Migration

Management (SAMM) project will host a regional capacity development workshop on diaspora engagement and mapping toolkit from 30 May to 1 June in Windhoek.

The objective of this regional capacity development workshop is to contribute to strengthening the capacities of policymakers and diaspora focal points from the SADC Member States and the SADC Secretariat to improve the mechanism for diaspora engagement and diaspora mapping within the broader context of the SDGs and objectives 9 and 10 GCM, SADC regional instruments on diaspora engagement, and the specific context of the SAMM project.

The capacity development will contribute to building the technical and institutional mechanisms at the

national levels on diaspora engagement and ensure that the member States have the requisite capacity to engage their diaspora community effectively, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

“To support the creation of common approaches towards diaspora mapping and engagement, the

IOM Diaspora Mapping Toolkit provides users with practical guidance and advice on using a bottom-up approach to build a system for effective and sustainable diaspora mapping and engagement,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the ministry said some of the expected outcomes of the training are to increase awareness of the continental and regional frameworks engagement and their relevance and applicability in the SADC region as well as to strengthen the capacity of the participants on engagement diaspora and approaches for mapping the diaspora.

The participants will include policymakers and diaspora focal points in the ministries of Foreign Affairs

and Labour, including AU CIDO, IOM, and the European Union.