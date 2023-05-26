City of Windhoek puts up fire breaks to prevent and prepare for veld fires

The City of Windhoek Disaster Risk Management Division recently strategically placed fire breaks resembling gravel roads to serve as robust barriers to prevent and prepare for veld fires in Windhoek.

The municipal authority said this proactive decision that they have taken holds significant importance during the annual winter fire season when dry grass is more susceptible to combustion.

“The fire-breaks will be acting as protective firewalls and considering wind direction and vegetation the fire-breaks will effectively impede the rapid spread of fires and ensure convenient accessibility for fire frighting teams,” they added.

Disaster Risk Management Officer at CoW, Pascal Munikonzo said this comprehensive approach safeguards human lives and property and contributes to the conservation of diverse wildlife populations, including kudus and leopards.

“The fire-breaks cover a distance of 40 kilometres and are located in the areas of Ludwigsdorf and Eros,” he said.

In collaboration with the fire brigade, the division identifies fire-prone areas and works together to complete fire breaks.