Pick n Pay Express / Namcor service station combo beckons Soweto customers

Proprietor of the Namcor Soweto service station in Katutura, David Ilonga, has just bagged another major commercial milestone with the opening of a Pick n Pay Express Store on the same premises. It is only the second owner-manged Express Store in the Pick n Pay Namibia stable.

At the opening ceremony earlier this week, an elated David said “Today we are here to witness what started out as a difficult task to accomplish. However, with perseverance and consistency, this dream has come true and today we are proud to say that we are bringing our services closer to the people of Soweto and surrounding communities.

“We believe that this new business will not only create jobs for people in the surrounding communities but will also eliminate the need for people to walk or drive long distances to access retail facilities and petroleum products,” he said.

The store manager, Trevor Kwenani, said “We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We take care of your needs when you cannot reach other outlets, at any time, so you don’t need to worry when you forget to buy bread for yourself or the kids.”

Managing Director of Pick n Pay Namibia, Graeme Mouton, said “We had a great team working tirelessly, training staff, merchandising the store and getting systems in place, and we should recognise the hard work, time and dedication that has gone into opening this wonderful store in such a short time. I am very proud of the outcome of this project and would like to thank everyone who has played a role in making this happen.”

“Let me take advantage of this opportunity to welcome the site owners, David Ilonga and Roland Jacobs, as well as the Store Manager, Trevor Kwenani, and their entire team to our Pick n Pay family. The Pick n Pay Express Store brings opportunity for expansion, innovation and job creation,” said Mouton.

David Ilonga (left), site owner of the Pick n Pay Express/Namcor Soweto service station; Trevor Kwenani, the store manager; and Graeme Mouton (right), Pick n Pay Namibia Managing Director.