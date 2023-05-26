Select Page

Five designers’ masterpieces to find a home at Namibian embassies abroad

Five designers received N$20,000 worth of seed capital for their craft, at a four-day design challenge, ‘Make-a-Thon’, that took place from the 18 to 20 May at the Impact Tank offices.

The top five winners Frieda Amadhila, Jeandre Groenewald, Tove Kangotue, Othilia Mungoba, and Rosalia Neshuku, will see their crafts being exported internationally to the Embassies of Namibia in Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe, Impact Tank said in a statement.

“The Make-a-Thon saw Fabrica and Impact Tank collaborate, to create a groundbreaking initiative that offered an unparalleled opportunity for participants to showcase their design skill, collaborate with like-minded individuals and push boundaries of their imagination, under the theme ‘Namibia Crafted’,” they added.

UNDP accelerator lab sponsored the event and their Resident Representative to Namibia, Alka Bhatia said the creative industries are currently one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy, offering developing countries new opportunities to advance into newly emerging, high-growth sectors of the global economy.

24 contesters engaged in a design challenge, from jewellery design to film-making, visual arts to textiles, homeware to crafts, and leather goods.

 

