Young female entrepreneurs graduate from SheReBuilds the World programme

Posted by | May 26, 2023 |

Local talented young female entrepreneurs recently successfully graduated from SheReBuilds the World programme.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) in a congratulatory release, said the initiative was launched in October 2022 to support the commercialization and scaling of entrepreneurial business concepts into sustainable ventures.

“These remarkable graduates have made significant strides in building and pitching their business concepts on international platforms,” they added.

They said their diverse concepts span across industries, ranging from innovative seaweed products to agricultural hydroponics and many more vibrant concepts that these young entrepreneurs have formulated.

The initiative is in partnership with the Economic Cooperation and Investment in Latvia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, Business Financial Solutions, and the Riga Business School of Latvia, who have been catalysts for cultivating female entrepreneurship in Namibia.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

