Young female entrepreneurs graduate from SheReBuilds the World programme

Local talented young female entrepreneurs recently successfully graduated from SheReBuilds the World programme.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) in a congratulatory release, said the initiative was launched in October 2022 to support the commercialization and scaling of entrepreneurial business concepts into sustainable ventures.

“These remarkable graduates have made significant strides in building and pitching their business concepts on international platforms,” they added.

They said their diverse concepts span across industries, ranging from innovative seaweed products to agricultural hydroponics and many more vibrant concepts that these young entrepreneurs have formulated.

The initiative is in partnership with the Economic Cooperation and Investment in Latvia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, Business Financial Solutions, and the Riga Business School of Latvia, who have been catalysts for cultivating female entrepreneurship in Namibia.