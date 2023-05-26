National Authorised Economic Operator awareness session set for South Africa

The SACU region, in partnership with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) will host an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Awareness Session to promote the visibility and the use of the AEO Programme by businesses in the Common Customs Area.

The event will be held over three days from 29-31 May, at Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The three-day event is a culmination of a series of national AEO Awareness Sessions that were held in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Namibia respectively in March, April, and May 2023 to engage Customs, Partner Government Agencies, and the private sector on the SACU Regional AEO Programme

Participants will include Commissioners-General, Heads of Customs, various Customs officials, Partner Government Agencies, SACU commission members, and members of the private sector. The day will end with the signing of a Mutual Recognition Agreement.