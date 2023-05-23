Advisory and intermediary firm NMG expands footprint into Namibia

Advisory and intermediary firm NMG Consultants and Actuaries has expanded its operations in Windhoek, as it looks to offer a range of retirement fund, investment, and actuarial consulting services to local businesses, pension funds, and medical aid funds.

The newly opened office will allow NMG to enhance its service levels to its existing local clients, while actively looking to grow its client base in the country, said Ernestu Augustus MD of NMG Consultants and Actuaries Namibia.

“This expansion is a clear indication of our growth trajectory as a business. We expect it to open up several opportunities for skilled people in the local market, as we aim to provide high-quality strategic advice around retirement, investments, and healthcare, with excellent service to back it up,” said Augustus.

Retirement fund consulting is expected to be a key pillar of the business. It is estimated that currently, fewer than 10% of Namibians will be able to retire comfortably.

“Employers have a critical role to play in the long-term financial health of their employees. However, changes to the retirement landscape from a risk, financial and regulatory perspective have never been so dynamic. We look forward to guiding our clients to make the best possible decisions,” said Augustus.

NMG will also offer a range of services in the investment consulting space, with investment performance the most important driver of benefits and costs in the Defined Contribution, Defined Benefit, and Medical Scheme environments.

“On the actuarial and strategic consulting front, turning data into an asset for businesses is at the heart of what we do. We provide this service for our own business units as well as clients, including Medical Schemes, Retirement Funds, and other corporates. Where we stand out is in demonstrating future trends in industries by analysing numbers from the past,” said Augustus.