Sixteen local youths to take part in the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship

Sixteen participants across eight regions in Namibia have been selected to participate in the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) for Young African Leaders.

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and embodies the U.S. commitment to invest in the future of Africa.

U.S. Embassy Namibia announced that the following will participate in the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship: Ms. Eunice Shapange – Oshana Region; Mr. Ngundambiriko Katire – Otjozondjupa Region; Ms. Kina Indongo – Khomas Region; Mr. Joseph Ndondi – Ohangwena Region; Ms. Nelao Immanuel – Khomas Region; Mr. Fredrick Shipipa – Kavango East Region; Ms. Beatrice Schultz – Erongo Region; Ms. Rosalia Joseph – Otjozondjupa Region; Ms. Ellen Nanyeni – Khomas Region; Mr. Ruben Ndatitangi Angala – Khomas Region; Ms. Beverlyn Ganes – Kunene Region; Mr. Romanus Kanyanga – Hardap Region; Mr. Fillemon Aupokolo – Khomas Region;

Ms. Shange-Ndamona Mungoba – Oshana Region; Mr. Mose Ndjarakana – Khomas Region and Ms. Laina Ndeshitila – Omusati Region.

YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa.

Since 2014, nearly 6,000 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship. To date, U.S. Embassy in Namibia has sent over 140 young leaders to the United States to participate in the program.

In June, twenty-eight U.S. educational institutions in 20 states and the District of Columbia will host Leadership Institutes for approximately 700 Mandela Washington Fellows. The six-week professional development program, hosted by college and university campuses across the United States, will support the development of Fellows’ leadership skills through academic study, workshops, mentoring, networking with U.S. leaders, and collaboration with members of the local community.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by the International Research & Exchanges Board (IREX), an international, nonprofit organization that specializes in global education and development. For more information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship, visit mandelawashingtonfellowship.org.