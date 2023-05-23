Select Page

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever claims one life – Outbreak of fever confirmed

May 24, 2023

The Ministry of Health this week confirmed that one person died last week on 18 May, in Windhoek due to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

According to the ministry in a statement blood samples taken from the deceased indicated that before he had tested positive for CCHF.

“From 18 May a total of 27 contacts were identified of whom 24 are health workers, one co-worker of the deceased, and two household contacts,” the statement added.

According to the protocols of the MoHSS and the World Health Organisation standards, one laboratory-confirmed case of CCHF in a jurisdiction is considered an outbreak and requires that public health measures be instituted to prevent further transmission.

CCHF is a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by a nairovirus and is transmitted to humans through the bites or crushing of ticks by contact with body fluids of a patient infected with the CCHF virus in its blood.

According to the ministry, in documented outbreaks, CCHF fatality rates in hospitalized patients have ranged from 9 % to as high as 50 %.

Namibia experienced CCHF outbreaks from 2016 to 2019 with six confirmed cases and three deaths.

 

