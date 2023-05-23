Select Page

Government can not address local issues of health and unemployment alone says UN Resident Coordinator

May 23, 2023

The government alone can not address issues of health, early childhood development, and youth unemployment according to UN Resident Coordinator in Namibia, Hopolang Phororo.

Phororo highlighted this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon. Lucia Iipumbu in Windhoek on Monday.

The purpose of the visit was for the UN Resident Coordinator to identify areas of work with the ministry, to make UN activities more relevant to the government.

Iipumbu in a statement stressed the importance of the relationship between the UN and the Namibian government, whilst appreciating the role of Phororo in synchronizing its activities.

She urged Phororo to ensure that there is an alignment between the government and its development partners.

Phororo noted the ministry’s role in strengthening the entrepreneurial culture in Namibia, which will create jobs for the youth. She further requested the Ministry to channel its activities to her office to ensure that interventions add value and become impactful.

Phororo previously served as the International Labour Organisation’s director in the country office for Namibia and Zimbabwe amongst other roles in the UN system, before her current position.

 

