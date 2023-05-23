Yango launches additional new comfort tariff in Namibia

International service for ordering rides online, Yango successfully launched the Comfort tariff in Namibia, an additional tariff on the Yango app, which will allow users to order higher-quality cars at a somewhat higher rate.

“We are happy with our successful launch which took place in Windhoek at the beginning of the year and now we are glad to move forward to launch a new Comfort tariff. We recognize that our valued customers have different needs when they take a ride with us and giving them more options to choose is one of our top priorities,” said CJ Dumeni, Country Manager of Yango Namibia.

The Comfort tariff offers riders the option of a slightly higher charge in a guaranteed higher-quality air-conditioned vehicle.

“The demand for such service is growing and we believe our customers will appreciate it,” Dumeni added.

Yango already operates in many countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, including Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Zambia, Angola, Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Mozambique, and Algeria.

Unlike other online services available, the Yango app uses its mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution.