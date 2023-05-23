Miss Namibia hopefulls begin countrywide tour to promote tourism

By Adolf Kaure.

The Miss Namibia Organization, powered by the NBC (Namibia Broadcasting Corporation) has started a countrywide tour for the 2023 contestants to introuduce them to the public.

This comes after the 2023 Miss Namibia and Miss Namibia Teen events which took place recently at Droomboss, Windhoek.

“The countrywide tour offers the organization the opportunity to show the beauty that Namibia has to offer and to promote tourism,” said pageant Chief Executive, Umbi Karuaihe-Upi.

A large number of entries streamed in from all corners of the country, from whom the first selections were made for the semi-finals for both Miss Namibia and her teenager counterpart. “This makes it a true representation of Namibia,” said Karuaihe-Upi adding that some of the contestants came from as far as Tsintsabis, which highlights the competition’s inclusivity and diversity.

Karuaihe-Upi also expressed her satisfaction how the respective semi-finals were organised.

“Everything went according to plan. The team hosted a high quality production with a crisp and clear live production which also featured stellar performances by award winning local artists Skrypt and Waters,” she said.

Across NBC multimedia platforms, the public will get to know the finalists before the crowning ceremonies slated for 7 and 8 July 2023 at the MTC Dome, Swakopmund.