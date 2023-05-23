Tourists from China land in Namibia after three years of COVID-19 travel restrictions

The country welcomed a large group of Chinese tourists at Hosea Kutako International Airport last week Friday evening.

The 20 Chinese are the first group to arrive in Namibia after three years of the disruption of travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The group which departed from Hangzhou in China made their first stop in neighbouring Zimbabwe, where they visited the Victoria Falls before proceeding to Namibia.

Namibia like the rest of the world was adversely affected by the ripple effects of COVID-19 and the Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Hon Pohamba Shifeta earlier in February stressed the country’s need to revive its tourism sector to its pre-COVID-19 status.

The Chinese group while in Namibia will be hosted by Way Way Namibia Travel and Tours for a week where they will have the opportunity to visit Etosha National Park, the Quiver tree forest, and Sossusvlei with its red dunes, white salt pan and Deadvlei, located in the Namib-Naukluft National Park, as well as the coastal area of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

“This is the biggest Chinese group we have received from China since it opened its tours for groups,” Way Way Namibia Travel and Tours’ Lissy Lee said.

In January this year, a government official announced international tourists were not required to produce COVID-19 tests when entering Namibia.