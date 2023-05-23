Select Page

GIZ to host stakeholder validation workshop on disability data collection

The Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit Sustainable Development Goals Initiative (GIZ SDG-I) will present the key finding of the disability data collection project, at a Stakeholder Validation Workshop on 23 May, at Safari Hotel.

GIZ Namibia said together with the National Disability Council of Namibia (NDCN) and the Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) they implemented the Disability Data Collection Project between October 2022 and April 2023 in the Khomas and Kunene regions.

“About 50 OPD representatives were capacitated with the knowledge and skills needed to collect data additionally, 25 enumerators went into the communities to collect data in the Khomas and Kunene regions,” they added.

GIZ said this data is needed because persons with disabilities are among the most marginalized groups worldwide, which also applies to the collection of data and knowledge about persons with disabilities.

They further explained that despite the explicit requirements of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD), Article 31, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs, Goal 17), there are still large data gaps regarding persons with disabilities.

“This hinders the planning and implementation of political and development interventions for the implementation of the UN CRPD and the SDGs in many countries like Namibia, which ratified the UN CRPD in 2007 and committed to implementing the SDGs,” they concluded.

 

