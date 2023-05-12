GIPF’s biometric verification process is now underway

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) on Friday reminded all re-enrolled GIPF pensioners, children, and spousal beneficiaries in all the regions that the Biometric Verification (proof of life) process is now underway.

As such, pensioners, children, and spousal beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the nearest GIPF offices countrywide without delay.

According to the Fund, verification (proof of life) on the Biometric system is key to ensuring that the Fund pays benefits to the rightful beneficiaries and on time.

“The GIPF will suspend the monthly benefit payments to those members who don’t verify by 30 June 2023,” the Fund said in a statement

The Fund further said that proof of life verification can be done without a biometric card and members who have not yet received their biometrics cards will be informed when the cards are ready for collection.