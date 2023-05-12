Select Page

One Economy makes positive impact in the lives of entrepreneurs

Posted by | May 19, 2023 |

Participants of the two-day Masterclass for Micro-Entrepreneurs learned how to pitch a business idea in less than 10 seconds, as well as to think, act and articulate themselves as business people.

Hosted by One Economy Foundation last week in Eenhana, the main topics of the Masterclass were defining entrepreneurial values, adopting the proper mindset, and the significance of having a mentor.

“We advised participants to have original business ideas that they are passionate about instead of copying ideas,” added the Foundation.

Ndeyapo Nekongo, a Psychologist spoke on dealing with problems related to mental health and urged entrepreneurs to express their emotions instead of bottling them up, as that may cause mental health problems. Christie Sheehama, founder of Empowering Entrepreneurs Academy spoke on the importance of coaching and mentorship

The First Lady, Monica Geingos addressed the participants and said there is so much potential in the youth of Ohangwena.

“It is up to you as young people to lead, and make your communities viable places to live in,” she emphasised.

The Foundation handed over N$15,000 to Helaria Shuudeni for having the best business concept and N$10,000 to Julia Naukushu for being the runner-up.

“We are glad to have made a positive impact in the lives of young entrepreneurs from the Ohangwena region,” concluded the Foundation.

 

