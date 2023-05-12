Women in Work Training Centre gives the unemployed an edge to success

By Jaenique Swartz.

The Capricorn Foundation announced its continued support for the Women at Work Training Centre, during the centre’s second graduation ceremony held last week in Windhoek.

The Foundation donated N$350,000 to cement future partnerships as it has been in support of the organization since its establishment in 2009.

Women at Work caters to creating positive change in the lives of unemployed Namibian women by equipping them with high-quality skills to seek employment through its Employment Bureau.

The Women at Work Training Centre is an association not for gain, incorporated under section 21 of the Companies Act, and a registered welfare organization in terms of the National Welfare Act 1965 (Act 79 of 1965).

The centre’s employment bureau has enabled eight students to graduate this year. The graduates will continue to receive the motivation they need to search for opportunities and market gaps within their communities to become self-employed.

Capricorn Foundation’s Coordinator, Veripua Muukua during the graduating ceremony said, “Change does not happen overnight but initiating it can happen in a second. It is up to us to catalyze these opportunities so that we can make an impact where it is needed most”.

Muukua further stated that “The Capricorn Foundation is excited to make a difference in the lives of these ladies by helping them with the opportunity to improve their skills and a chance in the job market. This is also contributing to reducing the Namibian unemployment rate and promoting economic advancement”.

Capricorn Foundation partially funds the Hospitality Course which is offered to young people who have not completed their schooling career and find it difficult to find employment in the formal market.

The course is comprised of four components, Life Skills, Cleaning Skills, Laundry Skills, and Cooking Skills, and runs over eight weeks. Six weeks are spent at the training centre where students do practicals and theory, followed by two weeks doing an internship.

Pat Sivertsen, General Manager of Women at Work said, “From the first intake this year, eight of the nine students are currently employed with three of them doing extended job placements at the hotels where they were placed”.

“It just shows the impact that Women at Work bring within the communities and its contribution to fighting poverty and unemployment in Namibia” Sivertsen concludes.

Centre, Viola Dimulunde, trainer at Women at Work, pictured with some of the eight graduates from the second intake class, with their certificates.