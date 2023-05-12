Loyal Bank Windhoek customer bags new N$450,000 hybrid vehicle

Fabienne Schuwey, who has been a Bank Windhoek customer for the past 36 years, could not believe her luck as she was announced the winner of a brand-new car in the Bank Windhoek Swipe and Win Visa Card competition at an event held last week.

Schuwey said the whole experience was surreal. She shared that her current car has clocked more than 400,000 kilometres, and it is fantastic that she has now won a brand-new car: a Toyota Corolla Hybrid Cross, worth N$450,000.

“I have never won anything in my life and coming here to win a car is amazing,” she said, adding that she has always been a happy Bank Windhoek customer.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Office of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, said that as a responsible corporate citizen and a pioneer in the issuance of the first Green Bond in Southern Africa and most recently, the first Sustainability Bond, the Bank saw it fit to select a prize that reaffirms its ongoing commitment to the sustainability of the environment.

She added that the Corolla Cross Hybrid has a dual-engine powerhouse that combines petrol and electricity to create incredible performance, responsiveness, and efficiency. “This means that you get more kilometres out of a single tank of fuel as well as being more environmentally friendly with less CO2 emitted,” she said. “And because hybrid technology automatically manages the outputs of the engine and electric motor to optimise efficiency, the average fuel consumption of the Corolla Cross Hybrid is just 4.3l/100km.”

The Bank Windhoek Swipe and Win Visa Card competition started in October 2022 and ended in April 2023. To enter, a customer with a Bank Windhoek transactional account had to swipe or tap their Visa card during this period.

A total of 47,064 accounts automatically qualified as a single entry into the competition. Three finalists were selected via a random draw held in April 2022 and the Bank’s legal representatives verified these names. Besides the winner, the other finalists were Maria Shidhika from Walvis Bay and Lionel Mouers from Lüderitz.

Schuwey concluded that she appreciates that Bank Windhoek is a relationship-driven bank. “I have always been happy with Bank Windhoek. What I like about the Bank is that you have had the same branch manager for years. They do not change every month. It is a personal relationship,” she said.

Pack thanked the finalists for being brand ambassadors of Bank Windhoek. “We are truly excited to be able to extend this worthy prize to one of our esteemed customers,” she said.