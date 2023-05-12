Select Page

City of Windhoek developing new app to assist SMEs in the tourism sector

May 19, 2023

The City of Windhoek (Cow) is developing a mobile application (app) that will assist small and medium businesses to market and promote their products and services online.

The app dubbed the ‘Windhoek tourism app targets the tourism sector in Windhoek, the municipal authority added.

“We invite all businesses operating in the tourism sector within Windhoek boundaries to register their entities to be included in the development of the Windhoek Tourism Mobile Application (app),” they added.

Furthermore, the app will offer information on accommodation establishments, restaurants, tour operators, and activity operators such as game drives, city tours, mountain biking, nature walks, and children’s activities.

“Applicants must send their company logo, three good quality pictures of products and services offered and should not accede five products, images should be a minimum dimension of 600 the width and 400 in height (600mmx400mm), and the picture should be sent to [email protected],” they emphasised.

To register as an accommodation establishment go to https://forms.office.com/r/UGdC3hgc7d
To register as a tour and activity operation go to https://forms.office.com/r/7WzQeg2yy

 

