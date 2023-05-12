Local chef to exhibit her culinary prowess at Global Young Chefs Challenge semi-finals in the UAE

Local chef, Elizabeth Isai will participate in the Hans Bueschkens Young Chefs Challenge for Africa and the Middle East in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates from 29 to 31 May as part of Expo Culinaire and Emirates Salon Culinaire.

She will be cooking against young chefs from Egypt, South Africa, the UAE, and Qatar, NamChefs announced in a statement this week.

To qualify she has to be under 25 and she has won the NamChefs jnr Chef of the Year Competition in 2022. She also presented Namibia at the WorldSkills competition in Switzerland last year and was on the team that cooked in the African Culinary Cup in Abu Dhabi in May 2022.

Elizabeth is a young lady with a passion for cooking and a very high level of self-discipline to practise for a competition. She has been preparing her competition menu daily for a month, cooking a starter, main course and dessert for four people in three hours in a competition kitchen.

“Keep our champion in your thoughts. If she wins, she will cook against the rest of the world in Singapore in October 2024,” Namchefs stated.

NamChefs is a member of WorldChefs. WorldChefs divides the world into 7 regions, the Americas, Pacific Rim, Asia, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, South America, and Africa & Middle East.

Meanwhile, NamChefs will be sponsoring Elizabeth’s airline ticket. Should you wish to contribute to taking our young participants to international competitions, please contact NamChefs at: [email protected]