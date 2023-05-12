Select Page

Mines and Energy Ministry endorses ECP’s comprehensive investment guide to Namibia’s gas and mining sectors

Posted by | May 19, 2023 |

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has officially endorsed Energy Invest: Namibia 2023 – the official investment report for Namibia’s gas, petroleum, power, and mining sectors – produced by Energy Capital & Power (ECP).

The publication will serve as a comprehensive investment guide to Namibia’s resource and energy potential through first-hand analysis, quantitative research, and exclusive interviews with the country’s leading public and private sector players.

“We are thrilled to receive the official endorsement of the Ministry of Mines and Energy for the first edition of Energy Invest: Namibia 2023. This publication represents a strategic component of the country’s broader campaign to showcase its most promising investment opportunities and forge regional and global partnerships with leading players in the sector. The Namibian government has been taking an active role in driving FDI flows into the country, and this initiative exemplifies the extent to which it wants to grow its private sector,” said ECP Chairperson Kelly-Ann Mealia in a statement this week.

 

 

 

