Vivo Energy Namibia gives back to loyal customers and employees

Marketer and distributor of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Namibia on Tuesday held the draw for the Shell Card 14 Getaways of Love Promotion, which made headlines over the past few months.

The competition not only rewarded customers but an internal competition for three lucky Vivo Energy staff members was also announced.

Speaking at the prize-giving announcement in Windhoek, Vivo Energy Namibia, Managing Director, Edward Walugembe said the event was more than a mere giveaway or a competition but an impact that would make a difference in society.

“Throughout the past few months, an aggressive marketing campaign was rolled out, to sensitize those around the country and encourage them to take part in the Shell card 14 Getaways of Love Promotion. Our team has made it very easy to sign up for the shell card, to automatically be entered into the draw,” he said.

Walugembe said they continue to invest in the communities and aim at creating lasting social and economic benefits.

“We ultimately want to create lasting social and economic benefits for the communities we operate in and earn respect and trust. We pride ourselves on going the extra mile to meet the needs of our customers, our teams continue to work tirelessly on new and innovative ways to enhance customer satisfaction.

Meanwhile, he said Vivo has grown almost twice its initial size and effectively becoming the market leader and is committed to providing customers with the best possible fuelling experience, and its Shell Card promotion is just one way that it used to reward loyal customers and employees.

“We trust with such an initiative it will encourage the members of the public to continue choosing the Shell Brand that has been entrusted for many years and continues to dedicate its service to offering the best fuelling experience,” he concluded.

A Shell employee takes part in the draw held in Windhoek on Tuesday.