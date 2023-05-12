Pan-African parliament to accelerate free trade agreement for Africa currently underway in South Africa

The Second Ordinary Session of the Sixth Pan-African Parliament got underway this week in Midrand, South Africa, under the theme, “Accelerating the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to galvanize stakeholders capable of promoting and broadening support for pro-poor implementation and overall climate action.

The Namibian Parliament is represented by five MPs, namely Hon. McHenry Venaani, Hon. Gerhard Shiimi, Hon. Bernadus Swartbooi, Hon. Hamunyera Hambyuka, and the delegation leader, Hon. Loide Kasingo.

In his remarks at the opening session, the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union, HE Azali Assoumani, urged for a more united Africa that will prosper and develop while enjoying peace and stability.

“Africa has to be at the heart of economic development as we have the resources. We must produce and consume our resources,” Assoumani stated. Reiterating the theme, the AU Chairperson implored the acceleration of the AfCFTA, calling on identifying challenges and addressing them to develop a market that he said could mitigate unemployment and terrorism on the continent.

The three-week session will conclude on 02 June 2023. In addition, activities on the schedule of this session included Bureau meetings, swearing-in of new members, regional caucus meetings, presentations and reports, and two significant engagements.

This includes the Pan African Parliamentarians Summit on Climate Policy and Equity and the Seminar on the African Union Theme of the year 2023.

The Seminar on the theme will focus on the unbundling of the AFCTA and its strategies that will be adopted by the legislative arm of the African Union to accelerate the landmark realization of the free trade agreement for Africa.

Meanwhile, HE Hon. Chief Fortune Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament, called on members to vigorously pursue the theme of the parliamentary session currently underway, further highlighting some issues of focus, chief amongst them youth unemployment, infrastructure development, peace and security on the continent as well as food security.

An Organ of the African Union, the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), was established in 2004 to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent. The PAP is a platform for people from all African states to be involved in discussions and decision-making on challenges facing Africa.