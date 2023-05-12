New self service medicinal lockers that dispense pre-packaged medicine launched by health ministry

By Jaenique Swartz.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) in partnership with the United States government on Tuesday officially launched the new self-service lockers that dispense pre-packaged medicine to patients.

The lockers known as Pelebox smart lockers are set to transform the way Namibians refill their prescriptions, as they are designed to improve healthcare services, ensure patient-centered care, and enhance efficiency in the delivery of chronic medications to those in need.

With user-friendly features and 24/7 availability, individuals will now have the convenience of collecting their repeat medications at any time that suits them best, said the Minister of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) Dr. Kalumbi Shangula.

Through funding from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), 17 Peleboxes with an additional two from the Global Fund have since been installed all over the country, including the Katutura State Hospital.

Eligible patients who are clinically stable and on chronic medication will be able to benefit from this system.

“These include patients who use ARV medication, anti-epileptic medication, anti-hypertensive medication, and other cardiovascular disease treatments,” he added.

Shangula noted that currently more than 180,000 adults and children living with HIV are on treatment and more than 40% of them may be eligible to use these machines.

“The ministry will continue to provide integrated affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare and social services that are responsive to the needs of the population” Shangula concluded.