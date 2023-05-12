Select Page

New self service medicinal lockers that dispense pre-packaged medicine launched by health ministry

Posted by | May 17, 2023 |

New self service medicinal lockers that dispense pre-packaged medicine launched by health ministry

By Jaenique Swartz.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) in partnership with the United States government on Tuesday officially launched the new self-service lockers that dispense pre-packaged medicine to patients.

The lockers known as Pelebox smart lockers are set to transform the way Namibians refill their prescriptions, as they are designed to improve healthcare services, ensure patient-centered care, and enhance efficiency in the delivery of chronic medications to those in need.

With user-friendly features and 24/7 availability, individuals will now have the convenience of collecting their repeat medications at any time that suits them best, said the Minister of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) Dr. Kalumbi Shangula.

Through funding from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), 17 Peleboxes with an additional two from the Global Fund have since been installed all over the country, including the Katutura State Hospital.

Eligible patients who are clinically stable and on chronic medication will be able to benefit from this system.

“These include patients who use ARV medication, anti-epileptic medication, anti-hypertensive medication, and other cardiovascular disease treatments,” he added.

Shangula noted that currently more than 180,000 adults and children living with HIV are on treatment and more than 40% of them may be eligible to use these machines.

“The ministry will continue to provide integrated affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare and social services that are responsive to the needs of the population” Shangula concluded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

State of the art Oncology Centre opening soon

State of the art Oncology Centre opening soon

12 June 2015

UNAIDS Namibia donates hygiene packs to people living with HIV

UNAIDS Namibia donates hygiene packs to people living with HIV

3 August 2020

Cumulative Hepatitis e cases now at 8045 since outbreak declaration – report

Cumulative Hepatitis e cases now at 8045 since outbreak declaration – report

19 February 2021

Be kind to yourself, take one day at a time

Be kind to yourself, take one day at a time

21 July 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<