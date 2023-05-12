Select Page

Investment Promotion and Development Board to engage youth on economic matters

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) will host their first edition of the NIPDB Oxungi from 18:30 to 20:00 at their offices.

The project has been in the works for a while and was created specifically to engage the youth on economic matters and to empower them to become catalysts of economic development.

“Join us for a candid conversation with our Chairperson and Chief Executive, Nangula Uaandja, as we explore current and emerging business and investment opportunities available for young people in the country,” they added.

Uaandja will engage with the youth on various economic issues and unpack the opportunities available to young people, the board said in a statement.

“Join the conversation with young trailblazers to an engagement forum designed to guide young Namibians to identify and seize business and investment opportunities available within the country,” the statement further said, encouraging potential participants to come and connect with fellow young minds and gain valuable insights about how you can contribute towards driving the economy forward.

Register now using the link http://bit.ly/457hq3k .Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, the board concluded.

 

