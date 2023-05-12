Walvis Bay State Hospital Maternity ward shown some motherly love on special day

Namport Social Investment Fund, showered the mothers at the Walvis Bay State Hospital Maternity ward with hampers containing much-needed items for new mothers and babies, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The hampers valued at N$18,000 were Namport’s way of extending a helping hand to the community within which they operate.

Public Relations Liaison at Namport, Edith Kukuri said at the handover that this donation is an extension of the five values on which they operate which are caring, connected, committed, creativity, and collaboration.

“This donation is one more way to cement the collaborative efforts Namport has committed to with the government,” she added.

Receiving the handover, Medical Officer at the District Hospital Dr. Gawab thanked Namport’s Management and Staff for the much-needed donation, and further urged other companies to follow the excellent example displayed by the Ports Authority.

The donation took place on 12 May, coinciding with World Nurses Day.