STADIO awards their first two doctorate qualifications

Private tertiary education provider, STADIO last week awarded their first two doctorate qualification to Emetia Swart, who was conferred with a Doctor of Management Degree, and Kennedy Mabuku, who was conferred with a Doctor of Policing Degree, on 8 May.

Dean: Research, Internationalisation and Community Engagement at STADIO, Prof Elmarie Sadler (DCompt/CA(SA)) said the graduation of STADIO’s first doctorate students is a significant milestone for the institution.

“By introducing the two doctorates in January 2021 we officially offered degree qualifications on all the NQF levels and the two doctorates conferred during the May 2023 graduation ceremonies mark the first doctorates of the 2021 cohort,” she added.

Sadler explained that the two doctoral qualifications are both professional doctorates and the two candidates not only completed their studies within the minimum period of two years but were both lauded by the panel of external examiners for the high quality of their scholarship.

Mabuku said he decided to pursue a Doctor in Policing because the programmes are practically based.

“That means the implementation of theory into the world of work through STADIO’s learning content and assessment tools is designed to allow students to scrutinise and solve practical issues,” he added.

Swarts said she has always dreamed of wearing the red doctoral gown. “I would recommend this route to anyone who wants to do a Doctor of Management because STADIO provided me with so many online lectures, resources, and support throughout. I will always be thankful to Prof Sadler who played a key role in my journey,” she added.

Sadler further highlighted that a professional doctoral qualification provides education and training for high-level intellectual performance within a career in industry. “It is designed around the development of high-level intellectual performance and innovation in both the world of scholarship and the world of work,” she emphasised.

“Any professional with an appropriate Master’s degree who aspires to contribute to the current discourses and developments in the scholarly field and world of work should consider enrolling for a professional doctorate,” she said.

Sadler’s message to the first two doctorate graduates is that the conferment of their doctoral qualification does not mark the end of a journey, but the start of a new journey of scholarship and responsible and ethical professionalism. “You succeeded because you were dedicated and disciplined and are now equipped with the necessary intellectual and social capabilities to make continuous scholarly contributions and high-level innovative impact to the world of work. Continue to publish, not only in reputable scholarly journals but also in professional and practice-related publications,” concluded Sadler.