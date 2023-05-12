Institute for Open Learning appoints new executives

The Institute for Open Learning (IOL) on Monday announced the appointment of Ilana Calitz as their new Chief Executive, while Hipa Murangi was appointed deputy executive, effective 1 May.

Calitz who is a stalwart in the education sector and has been at the helm of IOL as Head: Education at Trustco Group Holdings since 2011 said as she takes this new role, she is excited to work alongside her fellow executive.

“Together, we will continue to build on the legacy of this great company and ensure that it remains a leader in its field for many years to come,” said Calitz.

IOL said the story of their executive officers is one of perseverance, hard work, and dedication, from humble beginnings in mid-level positions, Student Support Manager and Trainer for Basic computer skills, they worked their way through the ranks. “Honing their skills and gaining invaluable experience at managing Namibia’s foremost, private distance education institution along the way,” they explained.

Further explained the journey of the new executives IOL said they moved up the ladder, they never lost sight of their values and principles, they remained committed to putting the needs of the company, its employees, and students first by leading with integrity and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

“Their journey was not without challenges, but they always rose to the occasion, learning from their experiences and emerging stronger and more resilient,” they added.

Murangi supervised the development, implementation, and maintenance of IOL’s technology systems and processes, providing students with training and development opportunities to stay current with technology trends. Throughout his career at Trustco, supporting senior management has been a significant aspect of his roles, and serving on the Trustco junior board was a valuable opportunity for personal and professional growth, allowing him to gain management experience and develop leadership skills. He also served as the Chairman of the Association for Private Higher Education Institutions, Namibia (APHEIN).

Ilana Calitz has a proven track record in basic education, higher education, and vocational training in the private sector and has more than 24 years of experience working in diverse educational positions, and has gained an extensive insight within this field. After graduation with a B.Prim. Ed degree in 1999 from the University of Stellenbosch, she taught at schools in Namibia for a decade before joining the Trustco Group in 2008. She was appointed Head of Education in 2011 and throughout her 15 years tenure at this IOL, she has spearheaded the introduction of several tailor-made teaching and policing qualifications specific to Namibia.

She works closely with relevant regulators, such as the National Qualification Authority (NQA,) the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), and the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) to ensure that the qualifications met acceptable standards and that the institution could deliver these qualifications and that quality assessment of student performance was maintained at a high level.