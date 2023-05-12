Select Page

Isolation ward at Andara Hospital in Kavango East officially opened

The newly constructed COVID-19 isolation facility at Andara Hospital in Mukwe constituency in the Kavango East Region was officially opened by the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on 14 May.

She congratulated the health minister and regional leaders for ensuring a successful implementation of the project.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the health system, therefore the facility will help upgrade the government’s capacity to provide quality public health care and to build national resilience to future emergencies,” she added.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila further said the government has allocated N$18 million under this financial year’s budget to construct a gravel road from Andara to Shamaturu. “This road will ease the referral of patients from the clinic, facilitate other services around the area, and support general development,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Kavango East Governor, Bonifatius Wakudumo encouraged ministries and other stakeholders to work in unison to ensure that communities are better served.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Kavango East Region also said that the Andara district hospital with the assistance of the implementing partner Global Fund, received an oxygen plant and will sooon receive a generator.

 

