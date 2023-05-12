Agribank introduces web-based complaints portal for better service delivery

To efficiently resolve client complaints, the Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank) recently introduced a web-based client complaint management portal on its website to improve efficiency in handling complaints for improved service delivery.

This initiative is driven by the Bank’s renewed focus on improved service delivery and transforming the institution into a more agile and proactive agricultural lender in the country.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of Agribank, Fillemon Nangonya, confirmed that Agribank is flooded daily with complaints and enquiries from its clients, applicants, and public members.

He said the agricultural lender handles such enquiries under the internal policy and procedures on complaints handling policy, which dictates that a complaint should be handled within two days, and where not possible, the complainant should be informed of the experienced delay.

“The newly introduced web-based client complaints handling portal aims to improve the efficiency in handling received complaints, towards improved customer service. It further allows oversight by management in tracking progress on how far the process has gone in addressing the complaint,” said Nangonya.

Moreover, the Bank indicated that while its clients are encouraged to utilize the portal in lodging their complaints, other means of communication, like telephone, email, and social media platforms, remain open to receive complaints about the Bank.

“Responsible staff within the bank will capture such complaints on the portal, to ensure efficiency and transparency in handling complaints. Additionally, a dedicated email, [email protected] has been set up to receive all complaints,” he stated.

Consequently, Agribank requested all its clients to directly lodge their complaints through the portal and the alternative communication channels, instead of going through third parties.