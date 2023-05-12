Local passenger airline increases flight frequencies to Oranjemund

Private scheduled local passenger airline, FlyNamibia increased its frequencies to Oranjemund from 3 to 5 flights per week, effective 1 May

This decision is aimed at providing more convenience to passengers travelling to and from Oranjemund, a statement released on Monday said.

Furthermore, the airline announced that Shell Namibia, Debmarine Namibia, and Westair are supporting

FlyNamibia to make the community of Oranjemund more connected with these weekday flights to and from Windhoek. This support will ensure that passengers travelling to Oranjemund have a seamless and stress-free experience.

“We are delighted to increase our frequencies to Oranjemund. Support from Shell Namibia, Debmarine Namibia, and Westair will allow us to offer our passengers a more regular service and make it easier for them to plan their journeys. Operating a more regular service also maximises the usage of flights thereby reducing the environmental impact,” ” said Andre Compion, FlyNamibia’s MD.

Compion said that FlyNamibia understands that delays can sometimes occur due to unforeseen circumstances. This is especially the case with destinations such as Oranjemund. Being a coastal town, weather conditions can be unpredictable.

“In such cases, we want to assure our passengers that our team will keep them updated on any potential delays or deviations in flight schedules, and we will do everything in our power to minimise any inconvenience caused,” he said, adding that FlyNamibia recognises the importance of providing reliable and timely service to its passengers.

Meanwhile, Compion said FlyNamibia remains committed to providing exceptional service and looks forward to serving passengers on this route.

FlyNamibia currently operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Walvis Bay, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, and Oranjemund, and a regional route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International.

Flights can be booked through all major travel agencies, or directly via FlyNamibia’s 24/7 contact centre at +264 83 339 0011. Customers can also visit www.flynamibia.com.na for online bookings.