Local law firm, SNC Incorporated to feature at the Africa Energies Summit 2023 in London

A local law firm dedicated to serving clients in the energy, natural resources, corporate and commercial sector, SNC Incorporated, will participate at the Africa Energies Summit 2023, scheduled for London, in the UK from 16 to 18 May, featuring as one of the headline exhibitors.

The Namibian company’s Managing Partner, Mr. Shakwa Nyambe is set to spring a talk at the summit, titled “Legal and business considerations post oil and gas discoveries in Namibia.”

According to a statement, he will share his experiences and insights into the legal and business considerations that arise when operating in this exciting and dynamic market.

The Africa Energies Summit, organised by Frontier Energy Network, is a premier energy event that brings together stakeholders in the African energy industry to discuss the latest challenges and opportunities in the sector.

This year’s summit promises to be an exciting and informative event, with a focus on promoting sustainable energy solutions across the continent.

The summit is set to provide a platform for networking and collaboration, enabling participants to explore innovative solutions to the pressing energy issues facing the African continent.

Namibia has seen a significant increase in oil and gas exploration activities in recent years, with several companies making major discoveries in the country’s offshore regions. This has led to a surge in interest from international investors, who are keen to take advantage of Namibia’s growing energy sector.

SNC Incorporated’s participation at the Africa Energies Summit 2023 highlights the company’s commitment to the energy industry and Africa’s growing energy needs. SNC Incorporated is looking forward to exhibiting its expertise and services at the summit.

“As one of the headline exhibitors and with the Managing Partner as a speaker, SNC Incorporated is set to make a significant impact at the summit and contribute to the ongoing discussions on Namibia’s energy prospects and the future of the African energy industry,” he concluded.