Old Mutual opens brand-new branch in Gobabis

Financial services provider, Old Mutual, on Friday, opened a brand-new branch in Gobabis, as the group reaffirms its commitment to serving the people.

“We are thrilled to be here, celebrating the launch of our new Old Mutual Gobabis branch. As Abraham Lincoln said, the best way to predict the future is to create it, and we are creating a bright future for the people of Gobabis,” Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive said at the event.

Du Preez further shared that “this is more than just a branch; it’s a promise to the people of Gobabis. A promise that Old Mutual will be there with you every step of the way as you navigate the financial world with confidence and ease.”

Logan Fransman, Old Mutual Chief Operating Officer, expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the opening of the new branch possible. “We are grateful for your presence and support, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Old Mutual is committed to providing the people of Gobabis with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and respect.”

Old Mutual is excited about its future in Gobabis and is proud to be a part of this thriving and dynamic community. With its new branch, the company aims to make a positive impact and help the people of Gobabis achieve their financial goals.